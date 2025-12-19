Citiesabc Impakt - Global AI-Powered Agriculture Platform launches to Empower Farmers with Digital ID Transformation, Sustainable Financial Inclusion created by Dinis Guarda, ztudium

Citiesabc Impakt is a new global Agriculture-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform with a system-level digital infrastructure, designed to empower farmers, cooperatives, governments, and agribusiness ecosystems worldwide.

Citiesabc Impakt is created by Dinis Guarda - author, global thought leader, and creator of Ztudium Group, Citiesabc.com , Businessabc.net , intelligenthq.com and Wisdomia.ai - and Group, and powered by ztudium's proprietary AI.DNA Technology.

Operating as a B2B2C2G platform, Citiesabc Impakt provides farmers a verified Digital Farmer ID (iDNA) score and data ownership framework.

The platform additionally offers solutions to enable digital ID transformation, financial inclusion, and scale sustainable impact for the agriculture ecosystem.

The platform aims to advance Natural Farming initiatives in India and around the world, fostering sustainable, innovative agricultural practices.

LONDON, MUMBAI, India and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinis Guarda and Ztudium Group announce the launch of Citiesabc Impakt, a global Agriculture-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform designed to provide farmers, cooperatives, governments, and agribusinesses with a shared digital infrastructure for identity, intelligence, finance, and sustainability.

Built as a system-level platform, Citiesabc Impakt combines artificial intelligence, digital identity, blockchain, IoT, and data analytics to address some of the most persistent challenges in agriculture, including fragmented markets, limited access to finance, climate volatility, and the absence of trusted data.

Citiesabc Impakt is powered by Ztudium Group's proprietary AI.DNA / Blocksdna / iDNA technological IP and operates as a B2B2C2G model, connecting farmers directly with financial institutions, governments, cooperatives, and global markets.

"Around 2.6 billion people worldwide depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, yet many farmers remain excluded from digital identity, finance, and business, technology decision intelligence," said Dinis Guarda, Founder and Executive Chairman of Ztudium Group. "Citiesabc Impakt is a platform to empower the global agriculture ecosystem with digital infrastructure. It gives farmers verified identity, AI-driven intelligence, and access to markets and capital at scale."

Initial Global Deployment

Citiesabc Impakt is launching initial deployments across India, Indonesia and Africa, focusing on regions where digital ID transformation, and digital inclusion are critical economic priorities. The platform is designed to be modular and replicable across countries, crops, and regulatory environments.

What Citiesabc Impakt Delivers

Digital ID transformation, Social economic challenges, Climate volatility, fragmented markets, limited access to finance, and lack of trusted data continue to constrain productivity and income.

Operating as a B2B2C2G platform, Citiesabc Impakt provides farmers with:

A verified Digital Farmer ID (iDNA) and data ownership framework

and data ownership framework AI-powered crop advisory, weather intelligence, pest detection, and price forecasting

Integrated financial services , including wallets, micro-loans, insurance, subsidies, and payments

, including wallets, micro-loans, insurance, subsidies, and payments A global marketplace for agricultural inputs, services, education, and media

for agricultural inputs, services, education, and media Community networks and AI.DNA Agro Chatbots delivering real-time, local-language support

delivering real-time, local-language support Sustainability and carbon tracking, linked to incentives and ESG frameworks





Together, these capabilities establish a scalable Agriculture-as-a-Service (AaaS) operating model for Citiesabc Impakt.

"Sustainability in agriculture begins with recognising farmers as people, not data points," says Sonesh Sira, Partner Board Member at Ztudium Group.

"Citiesabc Impakt creates the conditions for long-term human and environmental value by giving farmers identity, access, and trust, while enabling governments and institutions to support food security, climate resilience, and inclusive growth at scale."

Agriculture Impact Technology and AI ID Data Sovereignty

Citiesabc Impakt is powered by Ztudium's proprietary technology stack - AI.DNA, including:

AI.DNA - sovereign AI and decision intelligence

- sovereign AI and decision intelligence Blocksdna - blockchain-based identity, payments, and carbon traceability

- blockchain-based identity, payments, and carbon traceability IoT and sensor integration - drones, weather stations, soil and crop monitoring

- drones, weather stations, soil and crop monitoring Real-time dashboards and digital twins for governments, cooperatives, and institutions

This architecture enables governments and institutions to deploy agriculture intelligence without surrendering data sovereignty, while allowing private-sector partners to scale services efficiently.

"This is not a pilot or a standalone app. Citiesabc Impakt creates a trusted system that connects farmers, governments, and markets through data, sustainability, and financial inclusion." - Dilip Pungliya, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman

Who Does Citiesabc Impakt Serve?

Citiesabc Impakt is designed to serve:

Farmers and families seeking income stability, education, and resilience

seeking income stability, education, and resilience Cooperatives and associations modernising operations and governance

modernising operations and governance Governments and public agencies executing climate, subsidy, and food-security policies

executing climate, subsidy, and food-security policies Agritech companies and agri-brands accessing verified markets and ESG-aligned data

accessing verified markets and ESG-aligned data Financial institutions and insurers leveraging trusted farmer intelligence at scale

Its modular design allows it to be replicated across countries, crops, and regulatory environments.

"Citiesabc Impakt was designed as infrastructure, not an application. This architecture enables scalable deployment across regions with very different regulatory, climatic, and agricultural realities." - Goncalo Periera, CTO of ztudium Group

About Citiesabc Impakt

Citiesabc Impakt is a global impact agriculture platform delivering Agriculture-as-a-Service (AaaS) through AI, digital identity, blockchain, IoT, and data analytics. Built by Ztudium Group, it empowers farmers, cooperatives, governments, and agribusiness ecosystems to improve productivity, resilience, financial inclusion, and sustainability at scale.

About Ztudium

Ztudium is an EU artificial intelligence (AI), tech research, creator organisation headquartered in London, UK, EU. It aims to develop "human centric" artificial general intelligence (AGI), spatial AI, digital twins / robotics, consumer services, economically digitally enabled PaaS / SaaS business tools and innovation. Ztudium is listed as a top 50 thought leadership companies in AI and Digital Transformation by Thinkers360.com. Ztudium is known for creating the Businessabc.net, wisdomia.ai , sportsabc.org , citiesabc.com , AI.DNA, Leonardo da Vinci AI Agent, intelligenthq.com among others. Its release of Leonardo da Vinci AI Agent was highlighted in BBC. Ztudium is member of the European AI Alliance and UN Global Compact, and collaborates with multiple governments, organisations, and leading educational and business networks.

Citiesabc.com

About

Citiesabc.com is a Web 3.0 AI platform for cities and citizens that combines a 360-degree suite of AI and blockchain technologies, digital assets enabled marketplace, and immersive 3D solutions.

PR content: Pallavi Singal

Website: https://www.citiesabc.com

Media Contact: info@citiesabc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citiesabc-impakt---global-ai-powered-agriculture-platform-launches-to-empower-farmers-with-digital-id-transformation-sustainable-financial-inclusion-created-by-dinis-guarda-ztudium-302646857.html