Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
01.12.22
18:23 Uhr
24,070 Euro
-0,420
-1,72 %
Öl/Gas
CAC Mid 60
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
01.12.2022 | 18:16
RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/11/2022 01-Dec-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 1 December 2022, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY 

Number of   Number of theoretical voting  Number of exercisable voting rights 
Date      Class of shares  shares     rights             (excluding shares bought back by the 
                                        Company*) 
        Ordinary shares 
        (par value of   102,953,566  102,953,566          102,873,519 
30 November  EUR1,25) 
2022      Preferred shares 
        (par value of   0       0               0 
        EUR1,25) 
        Total       102,953,566  102,953,566          102,873,519 * Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights. 
       Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal Department 
       Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/11/2022 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1503315 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1503315 01-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
