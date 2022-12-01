DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/11/2022

Paris, 1 December 2022, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Number of Number of theoretical voting Number of exercisable voting rights Date Class of shares shares rights (excluding shares bought back by the Company*) Ordinary shares (par value of 102,953,566 102,953,566 102,873,519 30 November EUR1,25) 2022 Preferred shares (par value of 0 0 0 EUR1,25) Total 102,953,566 102,953,566 102,873,519 * Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights. Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

