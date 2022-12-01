DJ Linedata Services: Availability of the information memorandum relative to Linedata Services within the framework of the public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata for 1,100,000 of its own shares

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Availability of the information memorandum relative to Linedata Services within the framework of the public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata for 1,100,000 of its own shares 01-Dec-2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM ON

CHARACTERISTICS, PARTICULARLY LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING, RELATIVE TO LINEDATA SERVICES

WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITATED BY

FOR 1,100,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES

IN ORDER TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL

presented by

PRESENTING ESTABLISHMENT AND GUARANTOR

OFFER PRICE: EUR50.00 per Linedata Services share

OFFER PERIOD: 21 days minimum

Neuilly-sur-Seine, December 1, 2022

This press release established by Linedata Services is published in accordance with Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority ("AMF").

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the AMF has, in application of its compliance decision of November 22, 2022, assigned Visa No. 22-463 to the information memorandum from Linedata Services relative to the public share buyback offer of 1,100,000 of its own shares at a price of 50.00 euros (EUR50.00) per share in order to reduce its share capital (the " Offer").

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of November 30, 2022 adopted the resolution on the reduction of share capital for a maximum amount of 1,100,000 euros (EUR1,100,000).

In accordance with Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the information about Linedata Services' legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics was filed with the AMF and made available to the public on the day of December 1, 2022. This information as well as the information memorandum is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Linedata Services (www.linedata.com) and may be obtained free of charge from Linedata Services (27, rue d'Orléans - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine) and Degroof Petercam Wealth Management (44, rue de Lisbonne - 75008 Paris).

Disclaimer

This document may not be disseminated, transmitted or distributed, either directly or indirectly, to the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

This press release does not constitute an offer in respect of any securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any country other than France.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of prevailing laws and regulations. Accordingly, any persons who are physically present in such countries, and in which this press release is disseminated, published or distributed, must enquire about and comply with such laws and regulations.

Contact

Cap Value Financial communication Linedata Gilles Broquelet Finance Department +33 1 80 81 50 00 +33 1 73 43 70 72 info@capvalue.fr infofinances@linedata.com www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1503459 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1503459 01-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503459&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)