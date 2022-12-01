Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.12.2022 | 19:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification of Transaction

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification of Transaction

PR Newswire

London, December 1

1 December 2022

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 1 December 2022 217,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 92.50 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 1,857,500 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8733

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.