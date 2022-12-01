Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification of Transaction

1 December 2022

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 1 December 2022 217,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 92.50 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 1,857,500 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8733