Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Liquidation Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2025

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (in Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Liquidation Update

Further to the liquidation of the Company on 25 March 2025 and the announcements on 9 April 2025, 13 May 2025, 29 May 2025, 15 July 2025, and 8 August 2025 the Joint Liquidators of the Company are providing a final update on the liquidation of the Company.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as those set out in the circular to shareholders dated 28 February 2025 ("the Circular").

Further to the announcement on 8 August 2025, the Joint Liquidators wish to advise shareholders that the Company's remaining 2 unlisted investments have been realised in full, achieving net proceeds of approximately £17.4 million. Following these realisations, the Company's entire listed and unlisted investments have been sold.

The Joint Liquidators have been progressing with the Company's final tax affairs and have now made all required UK tax submissions to HM Revenue and Customs. The Joint Liquidators have also calculated and retained sufficient funds to meet the final costs and expenses of the liquidation, and the Joint Liquidators will therefore make a fourth and final cash distribution to shareholders on 15 December 2025 of 24.85 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the payment of this final cash distribution, the total aggregate cash returned to shareholders during the liquidation will be £1.6285 per Ordinary Share.

Shareholders should note that following the payment of this final cash distribution, there will be no further distributions to shareholders.

Following the final distribution, the Joint Liquidators will conclude the liquidation in January 2026 and all shareholders will receive a draft final report in respect of the liquidation.

Shareholders should note that the Company's Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets, has advised that all cash distributions after the first cash distribution will be paid by cheque only. Cheques will be issued to shareholders by First Class post on 15 December 2025 in respect of the final cash distribution.

Should shareholders not receive their cheque within 7 business days of 15 December 2025, or require cheques to be reissued, shareholders are recommended to call MUFG Corporate Markets on 0371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9 am - 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that MUFG Corporate Markets cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Joint Liquidators:

Derek Hyslop and

Richard Barker

Ernst & Young LLP

1 More London Place

London SE1 2AF