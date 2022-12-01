Climate Change and People: There's Still Time To Register!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / FSG

Wednesday • December 7, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

Please join us for Climate Change and People: Working toward Environmental Goals with Just Transitions, where we will discuss how the climate crisis and corporate actions affect the lives of workers, customers, and society at large.

On Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 AM ET, Matthew Heimer, Executive Editor for Features and Lead Editor of the Change the World List at Fortune, will moderate a virtual discussion with two business leaders: Beatriz Tumoine, Global Director for Social Impact at CEMEX, a global construction and materials company, and Leanne Geale, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Nestlé.

Together, let's explore how companies can better connect their climate goals and social impact ambitions, opportunities to more deeply connect with stakeholders, and the leadership and culture required to advance this work.

About FSG

FSG is a global, nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change. Through customized consulting services, innovative thought leadership, and learning communities, we're working to create a world where everyone can live up to their full potential.

We believe real change requires an expert understanding of systems. As advisors and facilitators who blend rigorous data analysis with empathy, we are comfortable working in complex environments with clients, partners, and community members. We share the insights from our work on topics that range from equity and shaping markets to strategy, learning, and evaluation. With our partners, we develop initiatives and grant-funded programs to put some of those insights into practice. These efforts include Talent Rewire (engaging employers for equitable economic mobility), GLOW (empowering women in India), PIPE (supporting activity-based learning in India), the Shared Value Initiative, and the Collective Impact Forum.

Learn more at www.fsg.org.

