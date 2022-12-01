Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), a leading manufacturer and international franchiser of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced that beginning in 2023 it will hold its National Franchise Convention annually.

The 2023 Convention is planned for September on the Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX.

The event has been held biannually since 2000 except during the Covid pandemic.

The most recent took place in Indio, CA in September 2022.

"Accelerating business transformation requires frequent communication, collaboration, and gatherings," said CEO Rob Sarlls. "The Company and its franchisees are on the same team. This was reaffirmed during our Convention in September and in the more than 20 in-store visits I have made over the past six months. We both understand the value of setting the pace in a rapidly changing consumer and retail marketplace. Achieving this goal depends on our ability to communicate and share insights with one another on a consistent basis."

The 2023 Convention will provide an expanded array of educational seminars and hands-on workshops designed to help franchisees improve store operations, build employee and customer engagement, and enhance brand presence across all consumer channels. It will also serve as a forum in which to introduce new products and marketing programs.

Additional details will be announced in early 2023.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is a leading international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees currently operate 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication are forward-looking statements and many may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "prospects," "build" or similar expressions. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A. of the RMCF's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date hereof. As such they should not be unduly relied upon for more current circumstances. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

