Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Tradegate
01.12.22
16:58 Uhr
24,340 Euro
+0,545
+2,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2022 | 21:08
61 Leser
Alkermes Celebrates Giving Tuesday With Volunteering Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / This Giving Tuesday, we are thankful for the employees who take time to support people in our communities who are in need. 10+ years ago, we launched Alkermes in Action, an annual employee volunteer program designed to support volunteer efforts in the places we live and work.

We were also grateful to have the opportunity to support organizations that share our goals related to diversity, inclusion and belonging.

In 2022, this included NAACP, OUTbio, Wreaths Across America and 500 Women Scientists, among other organizations, all of which are doing important work to make our communities more inclusive. To learn more about our diversity, inclusion and belonging work, check out: https://www.alkermes.com/

Alkermes, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: http://www.alkermes.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729756/Alkermes-Celebrates-Giving-Tuesday-With-Volunteering-Efforts

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
