Mondelez International: Mondelez 2021 Snacking Made Right Report: Employee Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / With our relaunched MDLZ Changemakers, our people are lending their time, talents and treasure to help to make a positive impact in their communities.

Making Change For The Better Across Communities

In October 2021, we launched MDLZ Changemakers, our revamped employee volunteering, charitable giving and purpose mission program. It is designed to enable our colleagues to play an even more direct and impactful role in supporting our goals and strategies to make snacking right - so they can make even more of an individual and personal contribution making a difference in the communities where we all live and work.

The investment in the enhancement of our existing program underlines how our purpose to empower people to snack right drives what we do, including employee volunteering, which continues to be a priority for both the business and for colleagues.

Across local markets, we have undertaken a number of community projects:

Engaging in Skills-Based Volunteering

In South Africa, the marketing team has been engaged in a long-term skills-based volunteering project that assists the Sustainable Futures Aquaponics Social Enterprise (ASE) investment, a venture supporting agro-entrepreneurs in climate-smart food production.

In South Africa, the marketing team has been engaged in a long-term skills-based volunteering project that assists the Sustainable Futures Aquaponics Social Enterprise (ASE) investment, a venture supporting agro-entrepreneurs in climate-smart food production. Offering Virtual Apprenticeships

In Mexico, Mondelez International Digital Services worked with Junior Achievement to put on a virtual apprenticeship program called "Socios por un dia"

In Mexico, Mondelez International Digital Services worked with Junior Achievement to put on a virtual apprenticeship program called "Socios por un dia" Providing Online Mentoring

Our global Corporate & Legal Affairs function launched a partnership with Volunteer Vision, a virtual mentorship program designed to help underserved youth build employability skills.

Volunteering Progress

In 2021, 4,000 employee volunteers completed 15,000 hours of service to the communities where they live or work.

"I joined the Volunteer Vision platform as an opportunity to share my career experiences and learnings and become a mentor to a young person at the start of their career. The experience with Volunteer Vision has been positive and rewarding. My mentee is a wonderful young woman in Delhi, India, who is studying to become a hospital administrator. I am learning a great deal from her too and feel enriched after each conversation. The lessons on the platform are very helpful and create a meaningful structure for the mentoring sessions. Overall, being a mentor with Volunteer Vision has been a fantastic experience for me."

Ivanka Djoleva-Minioti, Senior Director, Global Internal Communications, Mondelez International "Working with the ASE team was inspiring, creative and thought-provoking. The impact the team make[s] to society is invaluable and to offer my services and expertise on building a brand for such a worthy cause was humbling."

Lara Sidersky, Category Lead Chocolate, Mondelez International South Africa

Read more in the Mondelez 2021 Snacking Made Right Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelez International on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mondelez International

Website: https://www.mondelezinternational.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Mondelez International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729774/Mondelz-2021-Snacking-Made-Right-Report-Employee-Volunteering