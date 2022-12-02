Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 8, 2022, the Company's name will change from "Ready Set Gold Corp." to "Newpath Resources Inc." Also effective December 8, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company on the CSE will change from "RDY" to "PATH". The new CUSIP will be 651728107 and the new ISIN will be CA6517281078.

No action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name or symbol change and the share capital of the Company will remain unchanged.

The Company is not changing its symbol on the OTC PINK at this time and will continue to trade under RDYFF on this market.

Further to Company's news release dated November 24, 2022 the Company intends to close a second tranche of its private placement (the "Private Placement") and issue the remaining 3,902,143 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $273,150. The Company anticipates closing to occur on January 15, 2023.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the closing of the Private Placement at an exercise price of $0.09 per share.

About Ready Set Gold Corp.

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest of the Northshore Gold Property located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

READY SET GOLD CORP.

"Alexander McAulay"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: amcaulay@readysetgoldcorp.com

CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

www.readysetgoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information included in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated timing for the Company's shares to begin trading under the new name and symbol and the closing of the second tranche of Company's private placement. Forward-looking information is based upon the assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Risks that may cause the forward looking information contained herein to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein include, but are not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the change of name and symbol and private placement. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Any statement containing forward looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146550