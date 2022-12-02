Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed iFortune Coin (IFC) on November 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Building a BNB blockchain-based ecosystem, iFortune serves as a strong foundation for a myriad of decentralized infrastructures, consisting of investment solutions including Fortune Machine, a mobile application where people can mine and stake. Its native token iFortune Coin (IFC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing iFortune

Founded in early 2022, iFortune is a BEP-20 token created on BSC designed by UK based Company Destinewood ltd. The company has set new trends of crypto staking and mining system in the contemporary scenario touching the horizons of excellence, and is developing projects in different verticals of real estate, trading, shopping, casino, games, etc. iFortune has not only expanded in terms of a number of projects but in terms of the kind of engineering techniques.

The common goal of iFortune is to enhance consumer delight while enriching the lines of people associated with the business by promoting free enterprise and success in togetherness. It wants to make all global citizens financially independent and helps them reach the right audience such that they get the best out of their brand. It also promotes local business and is a great source to discuss business ideas.

With its smartphone app called Fortune Machine that offers the staking and mining functionality, iFortune is reshaping the entire ecology where users may trade digitally from anywhere in the globe for a cheap transaction cost that is almost free, allowing for a very liberating, strategic, low-risk, and frictionless trading experience in a fully decentralized manner. This community-oriented money rewards its stakes and miners by redistributing it to others. As part of the decision-making process, community members are also included to give them a sense of ownership over their assets.

The clear vision, passion, positive attitude of the founders and the core team of managerial personnel helped the company to grow in leaps and bounds. iFortune helped thousands of families around the world to realize their dreams with an aim of making the country a better place to live in. Empowering all of the world and to advance and enriching people's lives by providing earning opportunities and help in achieving financial freedom, iFortune's mission is to make everyone financially sound and happy

About IFC Token

iFortune Coin (IFC) is the native token of the iFortune ecosystem. Staking and mining IFC is advantageous in the crypto world as it generates rewards by staking IFC and mining IFC generates passive income by the value of the collection as a whole increasing.

Based on BEP-20, IFC has a total supply of 40 million (i.e. 40,000,000) tokens, of which 49% is provided for mining rewards, 13% is provided for member rewards, 12% is allocated to the team, 10% will be used for project development, 10% is provided for ICO, 2% is allocated for R&D, 1% is provided for L&L, 2% goes into the emergency fund, and the remaining 1% will be used for server maintenance.

The IFC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 29, 2022, investors who are interested in the iFortune investment can easily buy and sell IFC token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

