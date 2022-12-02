Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Gbrick Token (GBXT) on December 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GBXT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Based on fourth industry-related technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, and fintech, Gbrick has developed and serviced various platforms, including blockchain based messenger platform, blockchain based trade platform, blockchain based payment platform, AI automatic investment platform, blockchain based game platform, etc. Its native token Gbrick Token (GBXT) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Gbrick

The Gbrick platform is an advanced platform that enables businesses, organizations, or individuals to build an online infrastructure that enables them to quickly and easily trade in every area from small to large. It has developed and serviced various blockchain-based platforms such as blockchain-based messenger platforms, blockchain-based trade platforms, blockchain-based payment platforms, AI automatic investment platforms, and blockchain-based game platforms based on fourth industry-related technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, and fintech.

One of the main purposes of Gbrick is to use GBXT tokens as payment tokens by linking blockchain payment platforms with self-developed messenger platforms and trade platforms, and to operate platform services efficiently by using them as investment tokens for AI-based investment platforms and point tokens for game platforms.

Specifically speaking, "crecker" is Gbrick's blockchain-based messenger platform that integrates national culture, trends, and needs through the messaging function of mobile messengers as well as electronic notifications, disaster notifications, shopping, content, and payment functions among the blockchain messenger platform services. This ecosystem will be further developed by using GBXT as payment and point tokens in areas such as tourism, content, games, and mobility.

"GOLP" is Gbrick's blockchain-based platform for safe and fast trade transactions through the advantages of digital trade transactions, with features such as trade finance systems, trade administration systems, trade distribution systems, information data transparency, prevention of forgery, etc., and GBXT tokens will be used as various content payment methods in it.

Gbrick also has a digital asset AI automatic investment platform called "MC9" developed with a unique algorithm that includes big data analysis and distributed investment, and splits trading formulas through AI deep learning technology. For the use of AI automatic investment platform digital assets deposit investment products, customers can purchase GBXT tokens, deposit them on deposit products through the product website, and receive deposit profits as GBXT tokens.

In addition, there's also a blockchain game platform called "dadadac" where users can make money while playing games with its P2E feature. A blockchain-based digital asset payment platform "Gbrick Pay" is available for above Gbrick's platforms, providing payment services that pursues transparency, fast transaction speed, and versatility that can be used anytime, anywhere.

About GBXT Token

GBXT is the native token of Gbrick platform. Users can use GBXT tokens for various content services through messenger platforms, fast payment in complex trade transactions between countries, and investment in investment services using AI automatic investment platforms. It will continue to utilize various content services to present various ways to enhance user services within the ecosystem of platform services provided by Gbrick, including network advertising, games, education, and payment services, and will grow to be win-win with all users.

Based on ERC-20, GBXT has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 70.7% is provided for the ecosystem, 10.3% is provided for pre-sale, 4.2% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 14.8% is allocated for development.

The GBXT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 1, 2022, investors who are interested in the Gbrick investment can easily buy and sell GBXT token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

