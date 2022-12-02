Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (625/22)

As from December 5, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long Name Current Market New Market Segment Segment GB00BQR8H960 MINI S WHEAT AVA 2 STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend ME/238 GB00BQR8HB81 MINI L WHEAT AVA 2 STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend ME/238 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.