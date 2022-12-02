Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 
02.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (625/22)

As from December 5, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN     Long Name      Current Market    New Market Segment   
                  Segment                   
GB00BQR8H960 MINI S WHEAT AVA 2 STO Warrants/186   STO Warrants Extend   
                             ME/238         
GB00BQR8HB81 MINI L WHEAT AVA 2 STO Warrants/186   STO Warrants Extend   
                             ME/238         





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
