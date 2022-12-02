Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CRYPTOLLS COIN (TOLLS) on December 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOLLS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a blockchain-based payment settlement project of commercial transaction, TOLLS creates a system that allows individuals without operators to easily make payments. Its native token CRYPTOLLS COIN (TOLLS) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on December 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TOLLS

Payment settlement made at affiliated stores through the credit card payment network established by credit card companies for decades are adhering to the method of depositing through the affiliated bank account. The reason is because the centralized method was a structure that could not be operated except for banks in the payment business field.

It is current situation that the affiliated stores simply follow the method they have been using for decades, but cannot try to change it even if they are dissatisfied with the problem of the payment settlement method. The current payment settlement method of affiliated stores has various problems, and the background of the birth of TOLLS TOKEN is to introduce blockchain technology to settlement of affiliated store's payments to solve such problems.

The electronic wallet of TOLLS TOKEN introduces a technology that settles the credit card payment amount of affiliated stores in real time with tokens through the electronic wallet. Because merchants receive payments through electronic wallets in real time whenever card payments are made, they can check real-time integrity for omissions. At this time, the settlement amount to be settled at the affiliated store is not paid to the centralized bank balance, but to TOLLS TOKEN, a decentralized blockchain.

Furthermore, TOLLS TOKEN, which is settled through electronic wallet at affiliated stores, can be cashed directly through ATM or withdrawal to their own bank account in real time. In addition, the TOLLS TOKEN in the electronic wallet can be transferred to the electronic wallet of another affiliated store, and the transferred TOLLS TOKEN is finally and automatically reported to the National Tax Service with the business number or resident number of the person who generates real income that is converted into cash through an ATM or bank account, and allows them to be taxed according to the principle of actual taxation.

Aiming to go a step further to address existing problems of the current affiliated-store's payment settlement method, TOLLS will create a system that allows individuals without operators to easily make payments, distributes TOLLS with fees incurred by paying, and later allows to pay in kind with TOLLS. The team has carefully planned for the next four years and will do their best to stabilize the system.

About TOLLS Token

TOLLS is minted in Klaytn-based technology considering transmission speed and gas cost among crypto platforms. It is used for the settlement of commercial transaction and will be appealed to holders as a token that is rewarded by generating profits, and TOLLS distributed to holders will be adjusted according to the settlement amount of the commercial transaction.

The total supply of TOLLS is 500 billion (i.e. 500,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sale, 20% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 25% is provided for development cost, 10% is allocated to the team members, and the remaining 5% will be used for legal and accounting affairs.

The TOLLS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on December 1, 2022, investors who are interested in the TOLLS investment can easily buy and sell TOLLS token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

