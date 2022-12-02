London, 2 December 2022

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Change of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Shipleys LLP ("Shipleys"), as auditor to the Company. The appointment of Shipleys will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of Shipleys follows the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors to the Company. Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry LLP to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:

Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits.

There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry LLP ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the company's members or creditors.

