Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 14:28
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Change of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

London, December 2

London, 2 December 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Change of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Shipleys LLP ("Shipleys"), as auditor to the Company. The appointment of Shipleys will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of Shipleys follows the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors to the Company. Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry LLP to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:

  • Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits.

There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry LLP ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the company's members or creditors.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director		gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.