Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Update on Suspension

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Update on Suspension

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

London, 31 October 2025
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Update on Suspension

Following the announcement on 1 May 2025 that the listing of the Company's shares has been suspended, the Company has now released its audited annual report and accounts for 2024, and also its interim report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025.

However, during the period of suspension, the Company's Registrars, Equiniti, terminated their services with the Company, which resulted in the ISIN for the Company's shares (GB00BDHBGL97) being cancelled. The Company is in the process of engaging with a new Registrar, and a new ISIN will be applied for.

As soon as the new Registrar and ISIN are in place, the Company will seek approval from the FCA for the suspension in the listing of its shares to be lifted. This is expected to occur in around December 2025.

The company will make further announcements as appropriate.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Jonathan Lo, Director

http://gvmh.co.uk/

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.