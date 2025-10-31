Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Update on Suspension

31 October 2025

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Update on Suspension

Following the announcement on 1 May 2025 that the listing of the Company's shares has been suspended, the Company has now released its audited annual report and accounts for 2024, and also its interim report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025.

However, during the period of suspension, the Company's Registrars, Equiniti, terminated their services with the Company, which resulted in the ISIN for the Company's shares (GB00BDHBGL97) being cancelled. The Company is in the process of engaging with a new Registrar, and a new ISIN will be applied for.

As soon as the new Registrar and ISIN are in place, the Company will seek approval from the FCA for the suspension in the listing of its shares to be lifted. This is expected to occur in around December 2025.

The company will make further announcements as appropriate.

