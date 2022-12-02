Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the performance of the Company's recent acquisitions. "It has been just a couple of months since we closed on the acquisitions of Technical420 and On The Bids," explained Flores. "We have seen a substantial uptick in incoming revenue here with both of these platforms, which is great news for us."

"We are absolutely demonstrating that we do have a very solid monetization plan in place," continued Flores. "We are on pace to have our strongest performing quarter from a revenue perspective that we have had since I came onboard in July of 2020."

"We decided to take action and decided that our best form of action was to try to diversify," said Flores as he expanded on the Company's acquisition of Technical420. "Meanwhile, On The Bids has gained a strong foothold in the mining and precious metals sector," he explained. "It has been incredibly advantageous for us, and a good portion of the revenues that have come in over the last two months has been from On The Bids."

"As a media company, we are now far more diversified, we have far more avenues of revenue than we had a few months ago," continued Flores. "We are putting ourselves in a position where we can grow and self-sustain and monetize without necessarily having to sacrifice anything on the psychedelic side."

Jolly then asked for an update on the Company's recent projects. "The next phase is legitimizing the Company," said Flores. "We have talked about a potential uplisting to the OTCQB, and that remains something that we are continuing to work on," he added. "A lot of the focus right now is on placing PSYC Corp. in a stronger position as a publicly traded company."

To close the interview, Flores encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and diversify across multiple sectors.

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8206498-psyc-corporation-discusses-its-diversification-and-growth-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a "PsycheDev"). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 330-0363

info@psyccorporation.com

(OTC Pink: PSYC)

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146593