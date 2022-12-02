OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through November 2022 was 41.3 million contracts, up 4.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through November 2021. Total volume was 922.4 million contracts, down 2.8 percent compared to November 2021 while ranking as the third highest month in OCC's history.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 42.7% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 49.8% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year
Contract Volume
November
November
% Change
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Change
Equity Options
500,456,291
653,693,717
-23.4%
22,375,046
26,698,181
-16.2%
ETF Options
348,872,412
244,472,686
42.7%
15,894,129
10,572,549
50.3%
Index Options
69,176,799
46,189,572
49.8%
2,839,230
1,967,517
44.3%
Total Options
918,505,502
944,355,975
-2.7%
41,108,405
39,238,247
4.8%
Futures
3,849,715
5,040,932
-23.6%
222,226
231,569
-4.0%
Total Volume
922,355,217
949,396,907
-2.8%
41,330,631
39,469,816
4.7%
Securities Lending
November 2022
November 2021
%
November
November
%
Market Loan Hedge Total
111,645,302,182
138,359,299,679
-19.31%
188,346
173,472
8.6%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2022. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005047/en/
Contacts:
OCC Public Relations
PublicRelations@theocc.com