Doctors are urging the public to be extra careful over the next few months as we approach our third pandemic holiday season. Although domestic and global pandemic mandates have eased and most countries have returned to business as usual, some doctors are fearing a seasonal surge. In Europe, cases are starting to climb again and the World Health Organization is warning that a new wave of infections could be on its way. The need to protect against COVID is still incredibly high. There is much the scientific community does not know about the novel virus. SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to attack the body in a variety of ways, causing damage to the lungs, heart, nervous system, kidneys, liver, and other organs. Long COVID is a phenomenon that doctors are still figuring out and it might be years until research can definitively explain all the nuances of the virus. Masks and testing are effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID but accessing risk data is just as critical. While there is state-level data, until recently there has not been consistent local data for citizens to rely on. High-level data is important to know, but it often lacks actionability for individuals and families on the local level. FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.) ( OTCQB: LZGI ) ("FatBrain"), a leading provider of powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the star enterprises of tomorrow in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy, is looking to change this. FatBrain reports it has created an advanced math and epidemic modeling system that provides clarity about the individual risk that American people face daily. FatBrain's CovidRisk.Live app quantifies the COVID-19 risks of a local community by looking at the viral transmission rate, daily active cases, and government policies and countermeasures in your zip code. All of this information is used to create an easy-to-consume score or threat level (severe, high, elevated, guarded, low). The scale was modeled after the scale developed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to communicate the probability of foreign attacks. "[Now], anyone can get clarity on whether they or their family and friends face a severe risk, low risk, or somewhere in between for COVID-19 within their community," shares Peter B. Ritz , CEO of FatBrain AI, "CovidRisk.Live helps minimize the confusion and provides everyone with a simple, consumable, explainable, and quantifiable way to see the threat level within their community. This capability is critical as each of us can use this tool to exercise personal agency to influence the impact of active policies for the broader community outcomes. COVID-19 is not like an asteroid or an earthquake where we are helpless - rather together we can win, guided by using CovidRisk.Live and similar tools to bolster smart cooperation." Families and business owners have a tool at their disposal to assess their community's risk going into the third pandemic winter. While it doesn't seem like COVID is going away anytime soon, apps like FatBrain's CovidRisk.Live help provide the public with the necessary information to make informed decisions about health and safety. To check out your zip code's COVID risk level, visit www.fatBrain.ai/covid-risk-live/ FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.; OTC: LZGI) is the first and leading provider of powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to millions of businesses of tomorrow driving the majority of the global economy, empowering them to grow, innovate faster and savemoney. FatBrain's innovative solutions transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, cloud, blockchain and Web3 technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate products. FatBrain'ssubscription model allows all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly and easily, securely utilizing them on premises behind their firewalls or via cloud. The AI 2.0 pioneered by our teams is like WAZE for business growth, using advanced peerdynamics technology to automatically learn patterns from individual and peer behavior. This allows us to deliver coached, personalized AI solutions at hyperscale. FatBrain unifies insights from SaaS applications, turbo-charged by peer and market dynamics: 1) Realize attainable goals from explainable peer performance. 2)Turbo-charge human expertise with superhuman AI insights. 3) Accelerate growth through the contributory network effects. 4) Simplify harnessing data across common apps and market signals. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Shawn Carey ir@fatbrain.ai Company Website https://fatbrain.ai/

