SCS Global Services: Calumet Offers New Carbon-Neutral Candle Wax Blend

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will begin selling its new TitanZero wax candle blend product in December. TitanZero is a soy and paraffin candle wax blend that has been independently certified as a Carbon Neutral product by SCS Global Services.

"TitanZero is our first product offering that has been certified as carbon neutral," said Scott Obermeier, Calumet's Executive Vice President, Specialties. "Creating sustainable specialty product solutions is important to the market, and Calumet is excited to offer differentiated options that add value to our customers' businesses."

The Carbon Neutral certification process started with a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) of the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) of the TitanZero product from ClimeCo, a globally respected environmental services advisor. The LCA followed a 'cradle-to-gate' process, quantifying the GHG emissions from raw material extraction through product manufacturing. "We already utilize a plant-based feedstock for this product, but we wanted to go further," said Obermeier.

Following the LCA, Calumet engaged SCS Global Services to conduct a critical review of the LCA as well as verify the Carbon Neutral commitment. Calumet also purchased certified carbon credits to offset the product's footprint. The company chose industry-to-industry carbon reduction and removal projects in the United States that specifically aligned with Calumet's business operations.

"Calumet believes in pursuing practical environmental solutions, whether it be this Carbon Neutral product, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, or environmentally acceptable lubricants," Obermeier said. "Calumet will continue to innovate and make high-performance products that exceed our customers' expectations."

"Calumet's Carbon Neutral Certification demonstrates their commitment to mitigating climate change and neutralizing the footprint of TitanZero Wax," said Dave Jonas, SCS Global Services Manager, Climate Services. "With an independent assessment from SCS, they are ensuring transparency in their processes and credibility in their claims - a true representation of sustainability leadership."

To find out more about this product go to: https://calumet.com/products/waxes/titanzero/

TitanZero ParaNatural 5475 is available in slabs or bulk from our Muncie, Indiana manufacturing facility.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates facilities throughout North America. For more information, visit calumet.com.

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complementing these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management services, and developing and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems. For more information, visit climeco.com.

SCS Global Services (SCS) is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veri?cation, certi?cation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Bene?t Corporation, re?ecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit scsglobalservices.com. Learn more about Carbon Neutral Certification here: www.scsglobalservices.com/services/carbon-neutral-certification.

