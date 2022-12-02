Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 15:28
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leadstar Media AB: Leadstar Media launches a new comparison site for the North American Spanish market

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish lead generation and media company Leadstar Media has expanded its product portfolio with a new website focused on the Spanish-speaking North American market. The United States welcomes the seventh website that Leadstar Media offers to sports bettors in the country with this launch.

In line with the company's plan to continue expanding the portfolio of products focused on sports betting in Spanish, now Spanish-speaking residents in the United States will also be able to enjoy a personalized guide to choosing the best bookmaker.

Jacob Ljunggren, Director of Operations Leadstar Media, comments:

"After seeing a high percentage of users accessing our other Spanish-language platforms from the United States, we felt it was necessary to expand our product with a new website with content tailored for Hispanic-American bettors. The US has been the talk of the industry lately and we have focused efforts there as well. Until recently we neglected a quite large portion of the population by not offering our products in Spanish."

The new product is launched on the recognized website Mis Casas de Apuestas under the subdomain MisCasasdeApuestas.com/us. This currently has a total of 6 subdomains, covering the Spanish, Peruvian, Colombian, Mexican, Chilean, and now American markets.

The contents of this new product are specifically focused on the US market, including comparisons and reviews of the best bookmakers, information on current promotions and welcome bonuses, payment methods, and updates on the legalization of sports betting within the country.

"I am very excited about this new launch and I believe that the strength of our already well-positioned domain will help this product perform faster than normal. I hope that in a short period of time we can see our website among the top results and be able to please all those American bettors who want relevant information in Spanish."

CONTACT:

Leadstar Media AB

info@leadstarmedia.com

Phone: +46767897667

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leadstar-media-launches-a-new-comparison-site-for-the-north-american-spanish-market-301692562.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.