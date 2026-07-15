Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) today announced the expansion of its e-commerce operations into Spain, marking another important milestone in the Company's international growth strategy. This continues the company's vision of building localized online marketplaces that can quickly adapt to regional consumer preferences. This move compliments our successful sales platform currently being used in India and producing a 40% quarter over quarter sales growth. By utilizing a dropshipping model, the Company is able to introduce new product categories rapidly, reduce inventory requirements, and respond more effectively to market demand.

"Spain represents an exciting opportunity for American Nortel," said Bill Williams, CEO. "We are proud to enter this new market and continue building an international e-commerce platform that can adapt quickly to local demand."

The Company expects the Spanish launch to provide valuable market insight as it evaluates additional growth opportunities across Europe.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

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Source: American Nortel Communications, Inc.