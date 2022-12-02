Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: A2DQ8F ISIN: SE0009664188 Ticker-Symbol: 5LL 
Frankfurt
02.12.22
15:25 Uhr
0,090 Euro
+0,031
+52,54 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2022 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of XMReality AB (631/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the unit rights in XMReality AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 16, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   XMR UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019175076              
Order book ID:  277451                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in XMReality AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   XMR BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019175084              
Order book ID:  277502                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
