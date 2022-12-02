Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of XMReality AB (631/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the unit rights in XMReality AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 16, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: XMR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019175076 Order book ID: 277451 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription units in XMReality AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: XMR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019175084 Order book ID: 277502 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com