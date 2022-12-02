The "Europe Everything as a Service Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report by Organization Size, Vertical, Offering, Type, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market would witness market growth of 18.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

By strategically using APIs, the user may broaden the scope of already-available services and perhaps even open up new income sources. These possibilities are now driving the adoption of APIs. Along with creating venues for ecosystem investments, this initiative also permits the cataloging of assets that represent current intellectual property and the development of new goods and even business models.

The prospects for MSPs presented by the expanding XaaS industry, which is creating new income streams, should also be mentioned in closing. The need for cloud-based products and services is expanding. Due to a scattered workforce and remote working, the pandemic has hastened this process and raised demand. Many businesses have discovered that XaaS services could be the answer.

By giving their clients what they most need, contemporary MSPs should be meeting these market needs and boosting their revenues at the same time. MSPs may take advantage of this growth potential, new recurring income streams, higher firm valuations, and improved, ongoing connections with clients and vendors. Due to standardization, XaaS also entails more profit via high-margin services and reduced service delivery costs.

The emergence of cloud computing and software-as-a-service in Europe over the past several years has elevated the continent to the top of the rankings for XaaS software development. High investments in new technologies are important elements boosting the adoption of everything-as-a-service solutions in European nations. Furthermore, a lot of major companies in Europe are concentrating on more connected, quicker computer systems. In the years to come, demand for XaaS services in nations like the UK, Germany, France, and others will soar as interest in cloud computing grows.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom IT

Media Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Oil Gas

Energy Utilities

Metals Mining

Petrochemicals

Agriculture Others

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Type

SaaS

CaaS

DaaS

SECaaS

DRaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Accenture PLC

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

AT&T, Inc. (AT&T Intellectual Property)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

Chapter 4. Europe Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market by Organization Size

Chapter 5. Europe Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market by Offering

Chapter 7. Europe Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market by Type

Chapter 8. Europe Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

