EQS-News: LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Lifequest's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Receives an Order for 40,000 Liters/Day Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant From a Hospital



02.12.2022 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lifequest's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Receives an Order for 40,000 Liters/Day Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant From a Hospital RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is focused on innovative, decentralized, scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe India Private Limited, the Company is concurrently pursuing both industrial (ETP) and sewage wastewater treatment (STP) markets. Tanmay Pawale, the CEO of Biopipe India Private Limited, stated that, "Biopipe has secured an order from a renowned multi-specialty hospital in Nashik, India. India is rapidly moving towards decentralized sewage treatment systems and for the past year and a half we have been working to establish a foothold in the decentralized wastewater treatment market for hospitals. Biopipe stands out against competition in terms of space and energy savings, no odor, no sludge and quality of treated wastewater. The small footprint of the Biopipe STP allowed the hospital to free up space to accommodate other utility systems in the allotted area." Enes Kutluca, the CEO of Biopipe Global Corp, stated that, "It has been observed that the intrinsic toxicity of hospital effluents could be 5 to15 times more than an urban effluent. Hospital sewage/wastewater can contaminate surface and ground water with a variety of potentially harmful substances, posing significant risks to people and the environment. Hospital sewage wastewater treatment is therefore essential. Biopipe systems is the best suited sewage treatment plant for hospitals in urban settings where onsite treatment is the only option." About Lifequest & Biopipe Lifequest offers effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Biopipe has developed a patented, 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution available through our joint venture is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) and other onsite industrial wastewater treatment systems. www.lifequestcorp.com https://www.biopipe.co/ Contact: tanmay@lifequestcorp.com Phone: 646-201-5242 This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be", "anticipate," "predict," "expect," "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: political unrest in countries we operate in, Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions, shipping constraints, expatriation of invested capital, defaults, future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, investments and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

02.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

