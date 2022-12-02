The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has shown that perovskite-based thin-film PV, transparent PV, and dynamic PV glazing technologies can reduce the energy use of glazed buildings by around 40% across eight regions in the United States.NREL scientists have developed a mesoscopic building energy model to compare next-generation building glazing technologies. They have found that PV glazing technologies can be easily integrated into existing double- or triple-glazed substandard windows to significantly reduce building energy use and carbon emissions. The team created glaze units using ...

