Read The Latest Report About Brüush. Brüush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) is back - after a strong Thanksgiving weekend, the leading electric toothbrush company announced record revenue , with over $500,000 of revenues for the month of November, representing year-over-year growth of over 50%. The long, post-Thanksgiving weekend stretching from Black Friday to Cyber Monday is a frenetic time for shops and shoppers alike. Spending totaled $188 billion in 2020, and with things back to normal this year, consumer activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels. In response to modern consumer needs, much Black Friday sales activity has moved online - with a record-breaking $9.12 billion spent online this year - and Brüush is riding this digital market wave. The Vancouver-based toothbrush company, boasting a cutting-edge product and strong online presence, saw one of its strongest weekends of sales in company history this Thanksgiving. Brüush sells top-of-the-line electric toothbrushes and is looking to become a leader in an oral care market worth $33.7 billion. The company, which already has a big smile over its partnership with comedian Kevin Hart , is delighted with this significant weekend of sales and record numbers of Brüush subscriptions and individual purchases. Brüushing Ahead This Black Friday Brüush can be proud of a strong weekend with record revenue from sales that provide significant growth for the company. The company believes that it is poised to become a leading provider of oral hygiene products going forward. As well as its strong individual kit sales, the company saw a boom in its subscription service, with 35,000 subscribers versus 28,000 before its IPO in August. The company's individual toothbrush kits come with an electric brush and 3 replaceable heads, while its highly affordable subscription service provides 3 replacement heads every 6 months for only $21.60. Brüush's mid-range pricing - with kits starting at only $80 - makes its brushes an attractive option compared with competitors. These include electric brushes from Oral B, owned by Procter and Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Koninklijke Philips' (NYSE: PHG) product, Sonicare. Along with its affordable price tag, Brüush offers a premium product that it claims gives the best teeth cleaning in the market. The Brüush brushes at 42,000 strokes per minute - compared with the average electric brush that brushes just 30,000 times - and removes over 20% more plaque than a manual brush. Its batteries last an industry-leading 4 weeks on a single charge, and the brushes have a 2-year warranty, though the company is confident it won't be needed. The mid-range prices that provide top-quality oral hygiene results - along with savvy digital marketing - make Brüush popular among millennials, with 18-45-year-olds forming the largest segment of the company's customer base. Building on its resounding Thanksgiving successes, Brüush reports it will be launching a range of oral hygiene products in 2023 to complement its toothbrushes, including a line of toothpaste, floss, mouthwash, and more. Want to read more about Brüush? Visit its website . About Bruush Oral Care Inc. Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The Company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The Company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details TraDigital IR - Colette Eymontt colette@tradigitalir.com Company Website http://www.tradigitalir.com

