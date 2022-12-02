Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTC Pink: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ1) ("VPN Technologies", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that effective December 5, 2022, it will commence trading on the OTCQB® under the symbol, "DVPNF". The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB® and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB® upgrade and the OTCQB® standards for international companies.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard O'Brien as a member of the board of directors of the Company, effective December 2, 2022.

Bernard O'Brien has worked with the cruise lines for 12 years as an Information Systems Fleet Manager. He has a range of experience in the cruise industry across 23 cruise ships with three Fleet Supervisors and 80 Managers.

Mr. O'Brien has spearheaded the rollout of five new build cruise ships and introduced the Fionet pandemic platform to achieve connectivity, oversight, and real-time intelligence for vessels of all sizes.

Paul Dickson, President and CEO of VPN Technologies, states: "We are very pleased to have Mr. O'Brien join the board of VPN Technologies as an independent director, Bernard possesses a wealth of knowledge in industrial fleet management and information systems, we look forward to working with him."

About VPN Technologies Inc.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

