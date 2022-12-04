Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022.





As the world's first investment hub for blockchain businesses in technology, sustainable initiatives, and innovative companies, WAHED is focused on revolutionizing revenue management for the ones looking for investment funding and organizations handling social impact projects. Its native token WAHED Token (WAHED) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WAHED

Start-ups need capital, and owing to no credit history, acquiring traditional bank loans remains a challenge for new small businesses even to this day. WAHED is the solution to the hassle of funding for technology startups and eco-friendly and sustainability-oriented startups, and works towards offering a world of transparency, which is built on trust.

Driven by the power of blockchain, WAHED streamlines a decentralized ecosystem of fund generation with its six core components, including token, portals, projects management, NFT marketplace, crypto exchange, and foundation. All six components provide smart solutions to associate partners, helping them generate funds seamlessly and incentivize WAHED's ecosystem as a whole.

The ecosystem of WAHED allows organizations to leverage funding from blockchain-based solutions. The token-based economy system of WAHED will help in generating returns that will be reinvested into the capital generation stream, creating a community-generated revenue stream that is distributed amongst all partners to establish equitable profit sharing.

WAHED's leadership team is composed of passionate philanthropists with expertise in entrepreneurship, blockchain technology, and project management. Over the years they have worked with various NGOs and charitable organizations in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Team members including the chairman Shaikh Abdulla Bin Ahmed Bin Salman AlKhalifa, vice chairman Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed Al Abdulkader, board member Sergio Torromino and Salvatore Nicotra, business development director Eng. Anas Mahmood, finance director Khalid Mustafa Jalili, strategy director Eng. Muath Abdulrahman Al Abdulkader, technology & operations director Migin Vincent, worldwide marketing director Ahmad Fayadh, sharia consultant Prof. Dr. Muwaffaq AlDulaimi, media advisor Ebrahim Alnaham, senior PR & communications officer Farah Asad Abuzzait, and head of administration Tariq Mohamed Hassan are the building blocks of WAHED that work towards achieving the aim of partnering with new high growth innovative technology ventures and make this world a healthy space for tech-based startups.

Partnerships, Grant Campaign, and More

Building partnerships is an essential part of WAHED project's future development. In addition to supporting human welfare and philanthropic initiatives, WAHED focuses on collaborating with environmental welfare initiatives and wildlife protection & animal welfare projects. WAHED recently announced its partnership with logistics specialists TASAWUQ. Currently operational in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, TASAWUQ made the growing global demand for same-day delivery a reality in Saudi Arabia's largest cities. By partnering with the blockchain specialists at WAHED, the advantages of TASAWUQ's cloud technology and extensive partner network will be scaled for the rest of the Kingdom to experience.

WAHED also built Partnerships with The Creator's Group and EnterMed. The partnerships stand to provide a range of benefits that will undoubtedly elevate the experience and cost savings of the end users. By utilizing blockchain as a tool to promote efficiency and transparency, WAHED aims to raise the bar on how businesses can be conducted, and how lives can be improved. In addition, WAHED will be hosting their Grants Program on Questbook, to provide equity-free grants and support the buidlers and help them grow, while striking a long-lasting strategic partnership to nurture them.

As WAHED build partnerships and grow with the communities, it will be shifting towards an autonomous governance body. Once active, WAHED team will propose pre-listed activities for the community to vote on. WAHED believes in keeping things crystal clear and all its partners can enjoy transparency with all funding activity and project progress as it produces measurable performance metrics while leveraging blockchain ledger technology.

Additionally, WAHED has also held a campaign where participants can pitch in their best business ideas for a grant worth 25K USDT. This campaign helped Web3 entrepreneurs get access to funds in an alternative and more approachable way, allowing them to build their dreams without worrying about the capital.

Focused on revolutionizing revenue management for the ones looking for investment funding and organizations handling social impact projects, WAHED extends full support to the ones who want to pave the way for global welfare and human economic development.

The amount raised in WAHED seed round sold for private investors reached up to $500,000 and the tokens will be locked for one year and after that only 5% can be withdrawn every month.

About WAHED Token

As the native utility token of the WAHED project, WAHED token fuels the entire ecosystem by acting as the medium for economic exchange and solving core issues like transparency and lack of trust.

WAHED tokens will be used for investment in the new, high-growth innovative technology start-ups. It will also be allocated to various NGOs, and periodically, these tokens will be sold in the market and the money will be released to the NGO. Investing in WAHED tokens can offer participants great wealth-building opportunities. Investors can make a strong investment portfolio and can benefit from the potential increase in its value.

The WAHED token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022. This listing will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

