ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 January, 2023

Lochem, 5 December, 2022



ForFarmers convenesExtraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on17 January, 2023

ForFarmers N.V. announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held) under Investors / General Meeting of Shareholders.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations

M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu



Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of around 10 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees and is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2021, revenues amounted to approximately €2.7 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31, www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.



