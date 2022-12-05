The agency's conclusions concur with Standard Poor's recent affirmation of MS Amlin Insurance SE's A rating

MS Amlin Insurance SE today announced that it has been recognized by AM Best for its financial strength.

The independent credit ratings agency has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of A (Excellent) of MS Amlin Insurance SE (MS AISE). The outlook of these credit ratings, which AM Best first awarded to MS AISE last year, is stable.

The rating of A is assigned by AM Best to insurance companies that have an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations.

These ratings come after Standard Poor's also recently affirmed MS AISE's A rating.

As part of the rating process, AM Best analysed all major aspects of MS AISE's strategy, its business and the company's financial position and performance.

The rating awarded by AM Best confirms the strength of the company's balance sheet, its appropriate enterprise risk management approach and the robust underwriting performance carried out by MS AISE over the previous years, as well as the added stability that the company benefits from by being part of the MS&AD Group.

"These ratings are a tribute to our work over the years to build a solid, dependable insurance business, and they are a direct result of our adherence to our values of teamwork and professionalism", said Ludovic Senecaut, CEO of MS Amlin Insurance SE.

"We are confident in our ability to deliver stable, strong results in the years ahead, and the fact that two major rating agencies also share this view reaffirms our conviction," Senecaut added.

AM Best determines its ratings through its Best's Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of AM Best's rating process and contains the rating criteria employed in the rating process.

About MS Amlin

MS Amlin Insurance SE is a specialist P&C and Marine insurer with local teams operating across markets within Europe and the UK. With a desire to provide an unparalleled service experience, MS Amlin Insurance SE works closely with brokers and businesses to deliver bespoke and digitally traded solutions to meet their insurance needs.

MS Amlin Insurance SE Marine business is written via MS Amlin Marine NV.

Part of the MS&AD Group, a global top 10 non-life insurer; MS Amlin Insurance SE is domiciled in Belgium and is rated A (Stable) by Standard Poor's and A (excellent) AM BEST.

