Dinewise, Inc.: PawnTrust Unveils New Website and Lending Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company"), PawnTrust, a first-to-market app, in collaboration with Cloud Revolute, Inc., a Texas-based cloud data engineering company, is bringing the brick and mortar pawn shop experience online where anyone in the world can benefit from the reach and convenience of this revolutionary new system.

PawnTrust is a data intelligence platform in the pawn and lending vertical. Its mission is to provide a secure platform of lending money to the users, using trusted sources to verify users, pawn brokers and lenders and law enforcement compliance across the United States.

PawnTrust takes consumers far beyond the local market, and is designed to bring the pawn shop online to provide worldwide access through its app. This gives the customer the ability to do business online with a simplified process, rather than be constrained to a limited number of choices locally. This will break physical boundaries, allowing consumers to do business with all verified pawn shops in the country, without ever leaving their home.

Today, PawnTrust launched an Artificial Intelligence based search feature, PawnScan, a Cloud Revolute Product, allowing users to search all verified pawn shops on the PawnTrust marketplace. This will be followed in early 2023, by additional features to allow customers to pawn or sell items using the app, getting quotes and payments practically instantaneously.

PawnTrust will introduce microlending, to lend capital to small businesses. Loans will be based on the consumer's monthly revenue, with a virtual underwriting method that can approve clients and fund the same day.

Another major innovation PawnTrust is adding to the market will be the use of Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) on the block chain. This capability will put any product from any pawn shop nationwide as an NFT, turning PawnTrust into a pawn shop marketplace for people to buy and sell world wide with a decentralized trust mechanism.

"PawnTrusts new website supports our continual commitment to Fintech. I am excited about our artificial intelligence as we prepare for future endeavors. PawnTrust will lead in this sector and our ability to scale on a national basis will have a direct reflect on our revenues." Christina Moore, Director

PawnTrust brings the digital revolution to the industry just as the market is on the verge of expansion. Valued at $3 billion in 2021, the pawn market is expected to rise at a significant rate between 2022-2027.

PawnTrust is a publicly-traded company (DWIS). Learn more about PawnTrust at www.pawntrust.com

Press Contact:

Email: invest@pawntrust.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements, usually containing the words 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'expect' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Dinewise, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729844/PawnTrust-Unveils-New-Website-and-Lending-Platform