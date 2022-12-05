Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $1,000,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced $1,000,000 in grants to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) for the 2022-23 academic year, part of the Foundation's long-running mission to promote education and opportunity in the communities where Baker Hughes employees live and work. The funds will help provide financial support for a wide variety of STEM programs, professional certifications, scholarships, and career readiness and curriculum development programs.

The universities participating in the grant program include Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University A&M College and Texas Southern University. They were selected because of their historic ties to Baker Hughes and its employees and the universities' strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering, business and legal fields. The Baker Hughes Black Employee Network (BEN) has been instrumental in engaging with the partner universities and developing the grant program. The Baker Hughes Foundation also issued a total of $800,000 in grants to the four universities in 2021.

These grants align with Baker Hughes' strategy of building the energy workforce of the future and promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - specifically SDG 4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

"We are proud to continue the grant program we initiated with these four universities in 2021. Our first-year contribution provided education access, professional certifications and development opportunities to over 1,100 students," said Regina Jones, Baker Hughes chief legal officer and member of the Baker Hughes Foundation board of trustees. "Our new grants will facilitate the critical work these universities do to enable future leaders."

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

