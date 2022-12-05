Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 
Dow Jones News
05.12.2022
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc 05-Dec-2022 / 13:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ap19

FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)                         The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
 
 Company dealt in                                 Horizon Therapeutics plc 
 
 Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) USD0.0001 ordinary shares 
 
 Date of dealing                                 01 December 2022

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 

Long       Short 
 
                       Numbers  (%)  Numbers (%) 
 
 (1) Relevant securities           21,594,096 9.53% 
 
 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 
 
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
 
 Total                    21,594,096 9.53%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 

Class of relevant security:         Long    Short 
 
                       Numbers (%) Numbers (%) 
 
 (1) Relevant securities 
 
 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 
 
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
 
 Total

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) 
 
 Purchase   2,601             100.88 USD 
 
 Purchase   7,566             100.92 USD 
 
 Sale     2,433             100.88 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 

Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
 
 e.g. CFD    (Note 6)       (Note 7)           (Note 5) 
 
 Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Product name, Writing, selling,  Number of securities to       Type, e.g.       Option money paid/ 
        purchasing, varying which the option relates  Exercise American,    Expiry received per unit 
 e.g. call   etc.         (Note 7)          price  European etc.  date  (Note 5) 
 option 
 
 Not 
 Applicable

(ii) Exercising 

Product name,             Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
         Number of securities 
 e.g. call option 
 
 Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 

Nature of transaction     Price per unit 
            Details 
 (Note 8)           (if applicable) (Note 5) 
 
 Not Applicable

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the 
 voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on 
 this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 

Date of disclosure                        05 December 2022 
 
 Contact name                           Shawn Acker 
 
 Telephone number                         001-610-669-8989 
 
 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
 
 If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Category Code: RET - Horizon Therapeutics plc 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 206300 
EQS News ID:  1505375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 08:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
