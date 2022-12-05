The "Europe Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Comprehensive Study Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing commercial projects and the number of public parks and lawn areas are boosting the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in Europe. Further, the self propelled lawn mowers are becoming a mainstream product, thereby witnessing high adoption among European end-users.

While batteries will be the primary power source, small combustion engines are expected to supplement alternative power fuels, and power sources such as propane will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power will likely find their way into golf course mower equipment.

Further, with the growing awareness about sustainability automation, robotic lawn mowers are increasingly gaining momentum in the European market. Also, the ever-increasing usage of artificial grass in various sports arenas to minimize maintenance costs is expected to hamper the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in the European market during the forecast period.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

1. Green spaces such as parks, private gardens, allotments, and others account for more than 40% of the city area in 38 European Economic Area (EEA) countries. Stockholm, Dublin, Athens, and Brussels are some of the leading cities in terms of Urban Green Space across the Europe region.

2. Advancements in terms of battery technology have only recently become viable for the commercial market. Landscapers are increasingly confident about adding these mowers to their fleet as they allow them to keep out the noise, reduce downtime, charge faster, and reduce exhaust to the minimum.

3. Gasoline-powered equipment has been conventionally used on a large scale. It is a de-facto piece of equipment used by landscapers as they are versatile in terms of the models they are incorporated. However, the use of electric and battery-powered self-propelled mowers is limited to more specific models and finds a higher adoption in developed European countries.

4. Lawns have widespread prominence in Germany due to historical conversions of native landscapes into lawns; thus, the country is one of the largest Europe self propelled lawn mowers market.

5. To counter climate change and boost the quality of life of its 1.4 million residents by 2030, Milan is going green, thus driving Italy's market for self propelled lawn mowers.

6. Many landscape businesses are moving to propane-powered equipment, citing ease, saving fuel, environment friendly, and less wear and tear.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Demand for Home Ownership Home Improvement

The penetration of residential lawns is high in countries such as Poland, Norway, Spain Italy due to the high homeownership rates. The single-residential ownership is expected to grow across the region due to the high-income levels of individuals high standard of living. In 2020, nearly USD 440 billion was spent on home improvement across Europe. Hence, such expansion of home ownership and home improvements is leading to the growth of landscaping services and therefore boosting Europe self propelled lawn mowers market.

Growing Landscaping Industry

Greenlight Landscape, AMW Lawns Landscapes, and West Hill Garden Landscaping Services Ltd. are some of Europe's vital landscaping service providers. Construction activity witnessed significant growth in Europe. In this area, the community is spending primarily on restoring old houses and lawns. This trend is expected to generate more interest in European landscape architecture. Many established projects, such as The Science and Technical Pool in Paris, Solar City in Austria, and others, require maintenance landscaping services. As more projects are in the pipeline, the need for landscaping services will increase; hence enhancing Europe self propelled lawn mowers market.

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Battery-Powered

Electric-Corded

Propane-Powered

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Segmentation by End-User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses Other Sports Arenas

Residential

Government Others

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Start Type

Recoil Start

Push Start

Key Start

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Sweden

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

Switzerland

Finland

Austria

Key Players

AriensCo

Deere Co.

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Players

Alfred Karcher SE Co. KG

AL-KO Gardentech

AS-Motor

Briggs Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Makita

Masport

Positecgroup

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

