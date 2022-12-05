JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Event Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals

- Live moderated video webcast event on Tuesday, December 6th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Event with John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

As part of the virtual event, Mr. Climaco will provide a brief presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A session. This "Ask the CEO" event is intended to provide the investment community direct access to ask their questions directly to Mr. Climaco. Questions can be typed in live during the event or pre-submitted by sending to cnsp@jtcir.com. Mr. Climaco will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Event featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

