Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE:GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results as part of a new discovery on the HSP exploration stage nickel-copper-cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) sulphide project located in Quebec (the "HSP").

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals stated, "The first assays highlight the potential at HSP with an encouraging interval in hole HSP-22-08. The remaining eight drill holes are being processed by the lab and will be reported when received and interpreted."





HSP-22-08 PGE Central Target encountered two intercepts. A 10 metre massive sulphide breccia at 0.34% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.05% Co from 51 metres downhole (including 1m of 0.69% Ni, 0.62% Cu, and 0.11% Co) and a lower-grade, wider semi-massive sulphide interval of 16 metres along the hole of 0.13Ni%, 0.17% Cu and 0.02% Co from 29 metres downhole. Core logging and interpretation show variation in sulphide body thickness, widening at depth to the west.

HSP-22-10 PGE North Target intercepted anomalous nickel, copper, and cobalt values from 6m to 57.8 metres downhole averaging 290ppm Ni, 159ppm Cu and 65ppm Co. One notable intercept within the hole included 1.6 metres along the hole of 0.19% Ni, 0.15% Cu and 0.03% Co. The results indicate the 440m by 220m wide conductive anomaly is caused by nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization which has yet to be properly tested with drilling.

HSP-22-03 Chamber South Target was an abandoned hole that did not reach the target. The hole was increasing in nickel copper content towards the target with a 2.2 metres ilmenite-magnetite rich layer including >10% titanium (Ti) and 27% iron (Fe) with anomalous base metal values (558ppm Ni, 395ppm Cu, 160ppm Co).

Table 1: Summary of Preliminary Results

(g/t) HSP-22-08 29.00 45.00 16.00 0.13 0.17 0.02 0.04 0.02 0.04 and 51.00 61.00 10.00 0.35 0.32 0.05 0.10 0.07 0.12 including 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.69 0.62 0.11 0.60 0.17 0.25 HSP-22-10 38.30 39.90 1.60 0.19 0.15 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02



*Intercepts are reported as core length, true widths are not known

Table 2: Collar Locations

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Start End Length East North Elevation HSP-22-03 270 45 0 10.41 10.41 451865 5699605 530 HSP-22-08 270 -45 0 111 111 449880 5705415 400 HSP-22-10 270 -45 0 102 102 450480 5705710 400



Initial drilling at the PGE Central Zone shows the nickel bearing horizons are occurring parallel or sub-parallel with the contact of the anorthosite and gneissic host rock. With the maiden drilling program complete (additional assays pending) it is now apparent that the major mineralization trend follows this orientation. This new understanding of the regional geology indicates that the original PGE Central discovery mineralization at surface was not properly tested. By incorporating this new information into the evolving geological model at the Property, the upcoming and fully funded Phase 2 drilling program will be well situated to further advance the understanding of this brand-new nickel district.

Sampling, Assays and QAQC

Sample selection is based on visual occurrences of sulphides. Selected intervals were half-cut with a diamond rock saw in IOS facility in Saguenay and the consistent half was sent to ALS-Minerals laboratories in Val D'Or. Samples were crushed at 70% -2mm, split to 500 grams, and pulverized at 90% -70 um (Method Prep-31). Base metal assays were made by ICP-AES after aqua-regia digestion (method ME-ICP-61). Gold, platinum, and palladium were assayed by fire-assay on lead bead on 30 grams load, with ICP-MS finishing (method PGM-ICP23). ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited facility. Quality control procedure included the insertion prior to shipment of barren quartz material as sample blanks (7.3% of sample) as well as certified reference material (OREAS-86, PTC-1a, WMS-1a, 13.8% of samples).

Samples were analysed using four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. PGE and Au values are determined through fire assay PGM-ICP23. Rigorous QAQC protocols were used including standards and blanks at the start and end of lab sample sheets as well as with insertion at regular intervals.

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release. The QP for the Company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship is a nickel-copper sulphide project 130 kilometres north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

Forward-Looking Information:

