Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to that at its annual and special shareholder meeting held on December 5, 2022, Messrs. Rob Montemarano and Dino Titaro have been elected as new directors of the Company.

Mr. Titaro is a geologist who has over 35 years of international experience in the mining and exploration mineral resource industry. He currently serves as an independent director on the board of directors of Yamana Gold Inc, director of Avidian Gold Corp., and independent director of Golconda Gold Ltd. Mr. Titaro is a geologist with an MSc degree in economic geology and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is registered as a P.Geo in Ontario.

Mr. Montemarano is Vice-President of Lakeview Homes Inc., a residential property development and construction company. Mr. Montemarano has been involved in corporate and project financing activities in real estate and a variety of other industries. He is also currently a director of Armada Data Corp.

Mr. Michael Campbell and Ms. Jennifer Thor did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company would like to thank Mr. Campbell and Ms. Thor for their contributions to the Company and wish them success in future endeavours.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that it intends to change its name to EV Minerals Corporation (the "Name Change"). The Company expects that the Name Change will be completed on or before December 31, 2022.

About Royal Coal Corp.

Royal Coal Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development.

