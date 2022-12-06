Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - David Rowe announces that he has filed an amended early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 6,386,363 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Rowe beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 58,211,684 Common Shares, 5,060,000 stock options and 13,796,863 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 44.55% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 51.54% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Rowe beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 64,598,047 Common Shares, 5,060,000 stock options and 13,796,863 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 45.51% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 52.62% on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Rowe has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The Company is located at 1305-1090 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3V7. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Rowe at +44 207 1268354.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146766