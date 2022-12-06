Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 5th November.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: KMT

Listing date: 5th December

Key words: Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://klaymusic.com/

About:

Music is an integral part of our lives and advancement in technology enabled music creation and distribution dramatically easy and inexpensive. However, artists have minimal control over how their music is distributed and little visibility into who is streaming it. To address these and other problems faced by artists, We introduce Klaymusic, a fully decentralized music streaming protocol built with public blockchain infrastructure and other decentralized technologies. Klaymusic allows artists to distribute to and get paid directly from their fans.

Project: GSL

Listing date: 5th December

Key words: Initial Listing, Polygon

Official Website: http://www.gsland-global.com/

About:

GS Land is a global company that connects people and the world through a shared distribution system. GS Land established the first shared-distribution reward system in Korea utilizing our proprietary global IT fintech-based platform.

Project: CARE

Listing date: 5th December

Key words: Listed on Kucoin, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.wellnesscares.io/

About:

The purpose of CARE is to revolutionize the world from a medical perspective so that all people in the world can be free from various diseases and lead healthy and satisfying lives.

Project: WAHED

Listing date: 5th December

Key words: Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: https://wahedprojects.org/

About:

WAHED is the world's first investment hub for blockchain businesses in technology, sustainable initiatives, and innovative companies.

Project: COT

Listing date: 8th December

Key words: Listed on bybit, bittrex, huobi japan,uniswap, zaif, ERC20

Official Website: https://cot.curecos.com/

About:

Cure WorldCosplay and is the world's largest Cosplay platform, supporting 12 languages, more than 720,000 members from 180 countries and 6.5 million (and counting!) images. The Cosplay Token (COT) will be used as a payment currency within the Cure ecosystem, helping cosplayers without access to online payment methods be tipped for their content. COT is used mostly for tipping from individual users to Cosplayers. In Curecos (Dapps) the users can receive Cosplayers' NFT in return, which is exchangeable in our platform by using ETH, COT, or in external markets. COT can be used for buying some items (Cosplay-related goods).

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 28th November to 4th December 2022

Name: MTW

Weekly gain: 2150%

Official Website: https://www.mtworld.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtw/usdt

Name: GBXT

Weekly gain: 90%

Official Website: https://gbrick.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gbxt/usdt

Name: NEOM

Weekly gain: 3100%

Official Website: https://www.neom-token.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/neom/usdt

Name: IFC

Weekly gain: 80%

Official Website: https://ifortunecoin.io/aboutus.aspx

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ifc/usdt

Name: TOLLS

Weekly gain: 380%

Official Website: www.tolls.co.kr

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tolls/usdt

Name: HOOK

Weekly gain: 2100%

Official Website: https://hooked.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hook/usdt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/146884_e9d9359514fc28a1_001full.jpg

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Visit Our Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146884