One Peak is now the largest growth fund in Europe dedicated to making investments in B2B software companies in the $15m-$100m range.

One Peak makes high conviction investments, with a concentrated portfolio including category leaders such as Cymulate, Deepki, DocPlanner, Neo4j, PandaDoc, and Spryker Systems.

B2B SaaS specialists with deep expertise, a vast network, and a founder-first approach.

One Peak, a leading investor for growth stage B2B software companies in Europe and Israel, is excited to announce the closing of One Peak Growth III at its hard cap of $1 billion. The fund was significantly oversubscribed, demonstrating strong LP demand. Building on the success of One Peak's first two funds, the closing of One Peak Growth III brings the firm's total assets under management to c. $2 billion. The size of the new fund makes One Peak, founded by David Klein and Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, the largest fund in Europe dedicated to backing fast growing B2B software companies in the $15m-$100m investment range.

Accelerating Growth

Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, Co-founder and Managing Partner, said: "Growth equity is a significantly underrepresented asset class in Europe versus the US and China. There are many world class founders in Europe who need capital and support to win at global scale, and One Peak fills that gap for the best B2B software companies. With Fund III, we'll continue to partner with the most ambitious founders and support them with our sector expertise, global network, and value creation platform to build enduring companies against the backdrop of today's macroeconomic headwinds. $15-100m is our investment sweet spot, where we act as a catalyst to accelerate growth and help companies realize their full potential."

Deep B2B Sector Expertise

Over the past 8 years, One Peak has built a concentrated portfolio of minority stakes in category leading software companies such as Cymulate, Deepki, DocPlanner, PandaDoc, Neo4j, and Spryker Systems. The One Peak team is an active partner to the founders it backs and supports them in building lasting, category-defining companies for the long term. This includes access to some of the best B2B software operators in the world through One Peak's Value Creation Team which is comprised of experts in sales, marketing, partnerships, product, tech, and talent.

David Klein, Co-founder and Managing Partner, said: "We are ultimately in the business of investing in exceptional founders, and we work alongside them with the same passion and dedication as they do. Our value-add is significantly enhanced by our fully integrated Value Creation Team, particularly when it comes to hiring the best talent, accelerating top line growth, driving global expansion, and improving product and technology capabilities. This is a key differentiator for our portfolio companies in building generational companies. Last but not least, we are grateful to our founders and LPs from around the globe for their continued trust."

One Peak's relationship-driven approach is augmented by PULSE, One Peak's proprietary sourcing and business intelligence software platform. PULSE integrates with a plethora of data sources and continuously surfaces the most promising opportunities for new investments and bolt-on acquisitions for One Peak's portfolio companies.

Strong Blue Chip Investor Base

Commitments to One Peak Growth III came from a diverse group of investors from the US and Europe, including blue chip university endowments, foundations, public pensions plans, insurance companies, asset managers, fund of funds, and family offices.

Proskauer Rose LLP and Van Campen Liem served as fund counsel to One Peak Growth III.

Ends

About One Peak

One Peak is a leading growth equity investment firm with approx. $2 billion in assets under management that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise and access to its extensive network to exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. One Peak's investments include Ardoq, Brightflag, Coople, Cymulate, DataGuard, Deepki, DocPlanner, Emnify, HighQ, Infermedica, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4j, Orgvue, PandaDoc, Paysend, Quentic, Spryker Systems, and many more. To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech.

Founder testimonials

"From the early days of our relationship, One Peak worked collaboratively with us to identify growth initiatives with the biggest impact. They helped us with revenue optimization, international expansion, M&A and the recruitment of world class talent. Above all, we really value the open and direct communication and are grateful for their trust, hard work, dedication, and passion to help us realize our vision."

Mariusz Gralewski, Founder CEO, DocPlanner

"One Peak has been a true value-add partner to us since day 1. They really are one of those rare investors that can zoom in and zoom out, talk big picture strategy and nitty-gritty operational details, and add value on the go-to-market side as well as challenge our thinking on product. Plus they are driven, passionate, have great clarity of thought, and are simply nice people we genuinely enjoy the great cultural fit with the One Peak team."

Emil Eifrem, Founder and CEO, Neo4j

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005103/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte McCrum

charlotte@harper-gray.com

+44 7903 985834