NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Origo hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Origo hf. (symbol: ORIGO) on December 2, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on December 9, 2022. ISIN IS0000000396 Company name Origo hf. Total share capital before the decrease ISK 435,000,000 Decrease in share capital ISK 295,000,000 Total share capital following the decrease ISK 140.000.000 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ORIGO Orderbook ID 5401