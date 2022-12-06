Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
06.12.2022 | 12:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Origo hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Origo hf. (symbol: ORIGO) on
December 2, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on December 9, 2022. 

ISIN                    IS0000000396  
Company name                Origo hf.    
Total share capital before the decrease   ISK 435,000,000 
Decrease in share capital          ISK 295,000,000
Total share capital following the decrease ISK 140.000.000
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1      
Symbol                   ORIGO      
Orderbook ID                5401
