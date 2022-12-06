Damac Properties: Dubai-based DAMAC Group signs contract with Mandarin Oriental to manage luxurious resort in The Maldives

34-hectare resort is DAMAC Group's first project in the Maldives

Hotel adds to DAMAC's prestigious portfolio which has been successfully expanding internationally

DAMAC Group's partnerships with renowned brands such as Mandarin Oriental is a testament to its brand equity and position in the market

CANNES, France, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced at the International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes France(ILTM), the Dubai based DAMAC Group, under its property development arm DAMAC Properties - one of the region's foremost luxury real estate developers, has signed a contract with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to operate a new resort on a group of private islands in The Maldives.





The 34-hectare luxury resort, which is currently under development and is scheduled to open in 2025, will be DAMAC Group's first foray in the tourist islands, known for its premium five-star offerings.

The Indian Ocean resort stretches across three private islands on Bolidhuffaru Reef in South Male Atoll, accessed by an easy 20-minute speedboat ride from Male's Velana international airport.

Surrounded by white sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs for which The Maldives is renowned, the resort will provide a picturesque backdrop from where guests can enjoy a variety of activities including culinary experiences through various specialty restaurants around the island in addition to wellness retreats and water sports.

The Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef's accommodation comprises 130 stand-alone villas, made up of 61 overwater villas and 66 beachfront villas, including 10 branded residences. Ranging in size from 100 to 600 square metres (internal), the villas will be some of the largest in the market, each providing exclusivity and seclusion, with private pools and beautiful ocean views. The Group is working with a number of international consultants to ensure sustainability best practises are followed in all stages of the development.

Seven dining outlets, including three speciality restaurants and an exclusive dining venue along with a pool bar will ensure that guests have a varied choice of cuisines during their stay.

In addition, creative indoor and outdoor event spaces will provide unique locations for meetings, social gatherings and weddings.

Spacious wellness facilities will be located in the resort's tropical gardens, and will include 12 treatment suites, vitality pools, sauna and steam rooms as well as a beauty salon. Mandarin Oriental's expert team of wellness practitioners will offer tailored experiences and the Group's signature treatments.

Additional leisure activities will include a water sports and a dive centre, tennis courts, a world class kids and teens club designed by international consultants, a swimming pool and numerous private coves and beaches to explore.

"The DAMAC brand is synonymous with luxury products and service, and we felt The Maldives was a perfect location for us. DAMAC has extended its global footprint outside of the Middle East, from the UK to Canada, and we are thrilled to have now reached The Maldives as well. We look forward to working with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to manage our new resort on this beautiful island," Hussain Sajwani, Chairman and founder of the DAMAC Group said.

'We are continuously entering into partnerships with established world class brands that mirror DAMAC's reputation and standards for luxury offerings and are confident that Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will excel in its mandate," Sajwani added.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place.

Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

"Mandarin Oriental is focused on developing its resort portfolio and has been looking to enter The Maldives for some time. This project represents the right opportunity for the Group" said James Riley, Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

About DAMAC Properties:

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The company has delivered 42,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on social responsibility. In June, DAMAC Group signed an MoU with Knowledge Fund to support the Dubai Schools project by providing scholarship funding worth AED 20 million for Emirati students' tuition fees starting in the 2022-2023 academic year. The agreement aims to help achieve the objectives of Dubai Schools, which include providing a state-of-the-art educational experience for a new generation of students to keep pace with the ever-evolving requirements of the future job market. Additionally, the Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation was part of the 'Fresh Slate' initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters aimed at aiding detainees in Dubai's Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged with petty offences.

HSDF has pledged Dh5 million for the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of Ramadan 2022, aimed at providing meals to underprivileged communities in 50 countries across the world.

DAMAC also supported the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to train one million Arab coders in creating an empowered society through learning and skills development, an initiative that successfully wrapped up in May 2022.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube (@DAMACofficial).

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and eight residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com. Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962447/DAMAC_Mandarin_Oriental_Maldives.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957618/Damac_Properties.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957619/Damac_Properties_2.jpg









View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-based-damac-group-signs-contract-with-mandarin-oriental-to-manage-luxurious-resort-in-the-maldives-301695712.html