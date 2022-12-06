Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022

WKN: 872956 ISIN: BMG578481068 Ticker-Symbol: 1C4 
Frankfurt
06.12.22
09:15 Uhr
1,630 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 13:09
86 Leser
Damac Properties: Dubai-based DAMAC Group signs contract with Mandarin Oriental to manage luxurious resort in The Maldives

  • 34-hectare resort is DAMAC Group's first project in the Maldives
  • Hotel adds to DAMAC's prestigious portfolio which has been successfully expanding internationally
  • DAMAC Group's partnerships with renowned brands such as Mandarin Oriental is a testament to its brand equity and position in the market

CANNES, France, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced at the International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes France(ILTM), the Dubai based DAMAC Group, under its property development arm DAMAC Properties - one of the region's foremost luxury real estate developers, has signed a contract with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to operate a new resort on a group of private islands in The Maldives.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.