Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Signs Infrastructure Services Contract with Telforge, Inc. to Manage an Estimated $60,000,000 in Telecommunications Traffic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company advancing telecom and fintech convergence, today announced the signing of an infrastructure services agreement with Telforge, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR).

The twelve-month contract is for Nixxy to potentially manage up to $60,000,000 of FingerMotion's 2026 revenues through FNGR's new subsidiary, Telforge, Inc., an acquisition that was signed on March 18, 2026. As part of the engagement, Nixxy will provide the backend operational support, focused on strong commercial outcomes for wholesale voice performance, switch and routing management, wholesale rate negotiations, settlement reconciliation and third-party invoice validation. All traffic will be run on Telforge's internal switching platform which will be scaled to the same traffic levels of Nixxy over the term of the contract.

Under the agreement, Nixxy will receive a fixed monthly service fee. In addition, the Company expects the engagement to generate an estimated incremental operational benefit of approximately $20,000 per month to its existing telecom business, driven by enhanced routing performance and related operating efficiencies.

Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy, Inc. stated "this services agreement proves the robust nature of Nixxy's software and ability to outsource its infrastructure to other global companies who desire efficiencies and access to our data services. It also adds recurring services revenue, supports further scale in our wholesale operations, and is aligned with our focus on building a more efficient, higher-performing communications infrastructure business."

Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion, states "by combining Nixxy's seasoned operations with the Telforge team and adding Telforge's US customer base to our access to customers in Asia, we are positioned to grow our telecom division to significant revenue milestones in 2026. Nixxy's alignment with FingerMotion allows us to achieve this without additional capital and high operating costs, which should result in a win-win for both parties."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is a communications and data infrastructure company focused on scaling carrier-grade telecom rails spanning messaging, voice, and automation-enabled workflows. The Company is focused on executing disciplined growth across communications and adjacent ecosystems where infrastructure, identity, and transaction workflows converge.

Filings and press releases can be found at https://nixxy.com/investor-relations

Contact Information:

Investor Contact: Nixxy, Inc.

Investor Relations Email: IR@nixxy.com

Phone: (877) 708-8868

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits, integration outcomes, commercialization, revenue opportunities, margin impacts, customer adoption, and future plans related to the partnership. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: integration and implementation risks, customer demand and adoption, regulatory and compliance requirements, competitive dynamics, operational execution, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nixxy-signs-infrastructure-services-contract-with-telforge-inc.-t-1149189