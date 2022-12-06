Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Klaria Pharma Holding AB (637/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 16, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KLAR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173964 Order book ID: 277756 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KLAR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173972 Order book ID: 277757 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB