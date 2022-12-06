Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
WKN: A14V7P ISIN: SE0007280326 Ticker-Symbol: 6FN 
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2022 | 13:29
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Klaria Pharma Holding AB (637/22)

With effect from December 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Klaria Pharma
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including December 16, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KLAR TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173964              
Order book ID:  277756                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Klaria
Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KLAR BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173972              
Order book ID:  277757                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
