ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces Record Monthly Ecommerce Revenue

ESE's Ecommerce Platform Surpasses $1,000,000 in Unaudited Monthly Revenue in November 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF), a gaming and esports company that provides a range of technology and services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that its simulated racing (sim racing) ecommerce platform, digitalmotorsports.com, has achieved record unaudited monthly revenue for the month of November 2022.

Digital Motorsports is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing ecommerce companies globally, specializing in building bespoke racing simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages.

Key highlights from Digital Motorsports' ecommerce platform for the month of November 2022 include:

Net Sales: CAD $1,038,089[1]

Number of orders: 764

Units Sold: 1,708

Webshop Sessions: 125,215

Sean McGinley, Director of Digital Motorsports stated, "As we wind up the calendar year, I am pleased to announce that we have accomplished our highest grossing month in company history. This highlights the synergy we are now seeing with ESE. We are continuing to improve our technology stack and optimize our ecommerce platform. We are now setting our sights on following up 2022 with an even stronger year in 2023."

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE stated, "As we plan the 2023 year ahead, we are happy to report that our business units are continuing to deliver results and set new records. We want to continue to expand our ecommerce platform and increase revenue and profitability across the entire company. We are working relentlessly to accomplish these goals and look forward to the period ahead."

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. |www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: continued synergies between Digital Motorsports and ESE; improvements to Digital Motorsports' technology stack and the optimization of its ecommerce platform; expected financial results for 2023; and the Company's ability to increase revenue and profitability. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about ESE's prospective results of operations and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about ESE's future business operations. ESE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil

investors@esegaming.com

+1 (437) 826-4012

[1] This figure is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to final adjustment. Based on an exchange rate of 1 CAD = 1.414 EUR, from www.xe.com as at December 2022.

