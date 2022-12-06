LimFlow SA, a pioneer in the development of minimally-invasive technology for the treatment of chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD), today announced the appointment of Mike Mathias as Vice President of Commercial Operations.

Mr. Mathias has spent his 30-year career successfully leading sales organizations in the cardiovascular space, including playing a seminal role in the launch of Medtronic's transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as head of the company's $1.2 billion Heart Valve Therapies U.S. sales operation. Most recently, Mr. Mathias was Vice President of U.S. Commercial Operations for the Medtronic Structural Heart division, leading sales, marketing, training, and sales operations. Prior to this, he held sales management roles across Medtronic's cardiology, endovascular, cardiac surgery, peripheral, perfusion and cardiac rhythm businesses, as well as a variety of sales roles in the cardiology franchise for Pfizer. He earned a B.S. in Arabic and French Studies at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota.

"Mike is an extraordinary leader with deep experience building successful sales teams and commercializing innovations such as TAVR, where he introduced a transformational new device and therapy into a complex market development setting in the U.S.," said LimFlow CEO Dan Rose. "The magnitude of our opportunity at LimFlow has enabled us to attract the highest level of talent to our team and we look forward to benefitting from Mike's insights and sales leadership as we build our commercial organization and prepare for the future launch of the LimFlow System in the U.S."

"I see many parallels between LimFlow and the groundbreaking solution that TAVR represented for both patients and physicians. LimFlow can be an equally revolutionary therapy with the potential to significantly reduce amputations due to end-stage vascular disease and change the course of patient care," said Mr. Mathias. "The patient-centric culture of execution at LimFlow combined with the collaborative nature of the skilled team provides a strong foundation to build the U.S. commercial organization at LimFlow."

In line with LimFlow's broader growth strategy, Theo Mastrokostopoulos, currently Vice President of Global Sales and Market Development, is being appointed to General Manager, International to lead all commercial activity outside of the U.S.

About Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI)

CLTI is the most severe form of PAD and often occurs in patients suffering from coronary artery disease, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and/or high blood pressure. Patients with CLTI often experience profound, chronic pain and develop festering wounds or infections that lead to major limb amputation, an event closely associated with increased mortality and reduced quality of life. To relieve the symptoms of CLTI, patients today are treated primarily with angioplasty or open bypass surgery. In many late-stage patients, however, neither option is feasible due to extensive disease in the target arteries or other anatomical constraints.

About LimFlow and the LimFlow System

LimFlow is a private, venture-backed medical device company transforming the treatment of CLTI, a growing clinical need in the face of the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and an aging population.

When all other therapeutic options have been exhausted and a CLTI patient is facing major amputation, the minimally-invasive LimFlow system is designed to bypass blocked arteries in the leg and deliver oxygenated blood back into the foot via the veins. For many patients, restoring perfusion in the lower limbs resolves chronic pain, improves quality of life, enables wound healing, and prevents major amputation.

Click here to view a video of how the LimFlow System for deep vein arterialization works.

For more information, visit www.limflow.com.

CAUTION: The LimFlow technology is approved for investigational use only in the United States. The LimFlow System received the CE Mark and is currently available commercially in Europe. The LimFlow System has not been approved for sale in the USA, Canada, or Japan.

