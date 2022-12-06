Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915121 ISIN: CA3759161035 Ticker-Symbol: VGA 
Tradegate
01.12.22
18:22 Uhr
28,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,44 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40027,80015:15
27,40027,80014:58
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2022 | 14:32
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gildan Activewear: Gildan Extends Its Partnership With Room To Read Bangladesh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / As part of its commitment to long-term value creation and operating with respect for the communities in which it operates, Gildan has extended its partnership with Room to Read in Bangladesh, an organization which aims to reduce the gender gap in education, and make literacy and education accessible to girls and young women. This year, Gildan committed to an additional US$50,000, bringing its total contributions to almost US$200,000 since the beginning of the partnership in 2017.

"Led by our belief that education is one of the most powerful tools to build responsible future citizens, secure a better future, and ultimately strengthen communities, we are very proud to extend our partnership with Room to Read," says Alquimedes George, Vice-President and Country Manager of Gildan in Bangladesh. "To date, our partnership has helped support nearly 500 girls in Bangladesh, opening up opportunities for them later in life, and empowering them to create a good future for themselves," he finishes.

Room to Read operates with the mission to create a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality, so that all children can pursue a quality education that prepares them to lead fulfilled lives and make positive change. The organization addresses systemic causes for educational imbalance, taking concrete steps to combat obstacles which impede girls' access to education, such as garnering support from government bodies, families, and communities, training teachers, improving school infrastructure, and securing logistical needs such as transportation, food, and fees required to attend school.

To find out more about Gildan's commitment to its communities, click here.

Gildan Activewear, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gildan Activewear on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gildan Activewear
Website: https://gildancorp.com/en/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gildan Activewear

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730409/Gildan-Extends-Its-Partnership-With-Room-To-Read-Bangladesh

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.