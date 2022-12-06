Gildan Activewear: Gildan Extends Its Partnership With Room To Read Bangladesh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / As part of its commitment to long-term value creation and operating with respect for the communities in which it operates, Gildan has extended its partnership with Room to Read in Bangladesh, an organization which aims to reduce the gender gap in education, and make literacy and education accessible to girls and young women. This year, Gildan committed to an additional US$50,000, bringing its total contributions to almost US$200,000 since the beginning of the partnership in 2017.

"Led by our belief that education is one of the most powerful tools to build responsible future citizens, secure a better future, and ultimately strengthen communities, we are very proud to extend our partnership with Room to Read," says Alquimedes George, Vice-President and Country Manager of Gildan in Bangladesh. "To date, our partnership has helped support nearly 500 girls in Bangladesh, opening up opportunities for them later in life, and empowering them to create a good future for themselves," he finishes.

Room to Read operates with the mission to create a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality, so that all children can pursue a quality education that prepares them to lead fulfilled lives and make positive change. The organization addresses systemic causes for educational imbalance, taking concrete steps to combat obstacles which impede girls' access to education, such as garnering support from government bodies, families, and communities, training teachers, improving school infrastructure, and securing logistical needs such as transportation, food, and fees required to attend school.

To find out more about Gildan's commitment to its communities, click here.

