StorPool Storage delivers immense value and benefits for eCommerce shops and platforms operated by eCommerce service providers or hosting companies, helping them provide outstanding services that attract customers and increase profits, according to company experts.

StorPool provides a high-performance, linearly-scalable primary storage platform used by companies building large-scale clouds to serve demanding applications' data storage and management needs. StorPool storage systems are less expensive to deploy and maintain at scale and outperform legacy storage solutions.

StorPool can help companies running platforms like WooCommerce, PrestaShop, OpenCart, or Magento deliver extraordinary end-user experiences. Similarly, eCommerce service providers like Squarespace, Shopify, Kinsta, or Wix can bring their services to a new level by replacing legacy storage technologies with StorPool Storage.

Some of the value provided to eCommerce shops and platforms powered by StorPool Storage includes:

Faster End-User Experience Accelerated page loads, quicker shopping cart additions, and a smoother checkout process drastically improve satisfaction. StorPool customers have reported that essential metrics they track, like time to first byte, have improved by 50% simply by replacing their legacy storage product with a StorPool storage solution.

Improved Reliability of Webshops Availability and uptime for online stores are maintained even when servers or storage drives encounter errors. Hosts can resume normal functions even in catastrophic power failure events, with data guaranteed safe when systems come back up.

Managed Growth to Accommodate Needs Small webshops can seamlessly scale to tens of thousands of products, with the needed resources dynamically allocated within seconds.

Elimination of Maintenance-Related Downtime All maintenance operations are performed non-disruptively to ensure that webshops remain online and accessible to customers 24/7/365. Our customers count the uptime of their StorPool storage systems in years, with the statistical mean time between failure for systems in production being 18 years.

Increased Revenue Opportunities Faster and more reliable services lead to more purchases. StorPool-enhanced platforms deliver the edge needed for small webshops to win against the largest eCommerce providers in an ever-faster world.

"Over the last 20 years, we've hosted hundreds of thousands of websites on behalf of dynamic businesses. The feedback we get time and time again is that what matters most is speed and support," said Simon Blackler, CEO of Krystal Hosting. "The StorPool Storage solution understands and delivers on this critical requirement perfectly. I can honestly say that they're one of the best companies and products we've ever dealt with."

With StorPool Storage, eCommerce service providers and hosting companies can streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all the computing environments needed to run and provide their services. They can benefit from an utterly hands-off approach to storage as the StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains their StorPool storage systems so that their end-users experience fast and reliable services. Meanwhile, their tech teams have time for projects that aim to grow their business.

StorPool Storage brings a cascade of benefits to eCommerce platforms, including increased service quality, enablement of extra services and revenue streams, better flexibility and agility, ease of maintenance, and cost reductions. Altogether, StorPool Storage simplifies cloud infrastructure, enables using the right tools for each use case, and eases the load on a company's employees.

"Whether it's enhancing the quality and variety of service offerings, improving user experience, meeting SLAs, or optimizing investments and operational costs StorPool Storage delivers game-changing benefits to providers and end users alike," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. "Anyone running large-scale cloud infrastructure can benefit from our agile storage platform that enables them to differentiate, grow, and streamline their operations. In particular, eCommerce companies and IaaS providers can get cutting-edge backends, resulting in an amazing front-end user experience for all their customers and users."

