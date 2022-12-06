Bee Better Certification Program Authorizes SCS Global Services as Certifier

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / SCS Global Services (SCS), a pioneer and global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, today announced it has been approved as an authorized certification body to the Bee Better Certification Standard. Bee Better CertifiedTM is the only third-party certification program focused on pollinator health on farms.

The program was launched in 2017 by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation with support from USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), with the goal of protecting bees and other pollinators. Bee Better program's focus on supporting native habitat is unique among farm certification programs and is compatible with all farming operations. Certification ensures that growers have dedicated a part of their farm to pollinator habitat and incorporated Integrated Pest Management practices aimed at protecting crop pollinators.

"We are excited to add Bee Better Certified to our suite of certification services" said Josh Edge, Senior Technical Manager of SCS' food and agriculture division. "As a trusted leader in third-party environmental, sustainability and social audits, SCS is proud to partner with Xerces to bring the Bee Better Certification program to farms that adopt pollinator-friendly agricultural practices. We provide the added benefit of being an approved certification body in many related programs, including the Equitable Food Initiative, Sustainably Grown, Regenerative Organic Certification, SMETA and GLOBALG.A.P.- services that can be bundled with Bee Better Certification."

Bee Better CertifiedTM was approved by Walmart last year as one of the third-party standards that meets its new purchasing requirements for fresh produce. The retailer has stated that by 2025, 100% of its fresh produce and floral purchases for its in-store produce departments will be from farms that have achieved certifications such as Bee Better Certified.

Agricultural producers interested in Bee Better Certification can visit www.scsglobalservices.com/services/bee-better-certified or contact Josh Edge at jedge@scsglobalservices.com

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veri?cation, certi?cation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Bene?t Corporation, re?ecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com.

